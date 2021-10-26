Hickman-Mills investigates threat made to Ruskin High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hickman-Mills School District says it is investigating a threat made toward Ruskin High School on Monday morning.

The Hickman-Mills School District said that a student made the threat on Snapchat and they are investigating with the Kansas City Police Department.

The district is working with KCPD to add extra security and safety measures in place at Ruskin beginning immediately as a precaution.

The district received several unsubstantiated similar threats. Last week, student also posted a threat on Snapchat towards Smith-Hale Middle School

Ruskin families, This morning a student allegedly posted a threatening message on Snapchat directed towards Ruskin. The Kansas City Police Department has been notified and is investigating. We are working with KCPD and as a precaution will have extra security and safety measures in place at Ruskin beginning immediately. Recently the district has received several unsubstantiated threats similar to this one. We will continue to take all threats seriously and keep parents, students and staff informed . The safety of HMC-1 students and staff is our top priority. Thank you to the parents, students and staff who reported the threat to administrators. We appreciate your partnership in keeping students safe.

It’s unclear whether if any student has been arrested.

FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.