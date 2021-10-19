Hickman-Mills investigates threat made to Smith-Hale Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hickman-Mills School District says it is investigating a threat made toward Smith-Hale Middle School on Monday.

The district sent a letter to parents saying the threat was made on Snapchat and the Kansas City Police Department is investigating.

The letter said they are working with KCPD and will have extra security and safety measures in place.

Smith-Hale families, This evening a student allegedly posted a threatening message on Snapchat directed towards Smith-Hale. The Kansas City Police Department has been notified and is investigating. We are working with KCPD and as a precaution will have extra security and safety measures in place at Smith-Hale. The safety of HMC-1 students and staff is our top priority and we take all threats seriously.

Thank you to the parents, students and community members who reported the threat to the police and administrators. We appreciate your partnership in keeping students safe. Hickman-Mills School District

It is unclear at this time if any student is in custody.

FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.