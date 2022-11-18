KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hickman Mills teachers will soon become the highest paid teachers in Kansas City, according to the school district.

The district’s board of education approved a salary increase during a meeting Thursday evening.

The vote means starting salary for Hickman Mills teachers is $46,500 — a 24% increase. The district says that salary is $3,400 more than what starting teachers in the Kansas City, Missouri School District are paid.

Kansas City Public Schools lists its full salary schedule online. The district confirmed a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree or bachelor’s plus 12 hours would be paid $43,100 when starting with the KCPS district.

It won’t just be starting Hickman Mills teachers making more starting next year. The district points out that its new pay scale tops out at $95,107, higher than the $87,128 Lee’s Summit pays some of its teachers who have a Master’s Degree and more than 45 specialist hours. Lee’s Summit says some teachers with doctorate degrees are paid more.

“It feels like the realization of a promise,” Superintendent Yaw Obeng said.

According to the school district teacher salaries have increased by more than 30 percent since Obeng arrived in the district in 2020.

The better pay is possible because voters approved a 1.35 tax levy in August.

