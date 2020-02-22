Hidden History: Celebrating the roots, legacy and future of the Negro Leagues after 100 years

Watch live:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This February marks 100 years since the formation of the Negro Leagues in Kansas City.

On February 13, 1920, Rube Foster led a group of baseball team owners and managers who sparked the beginnings of an institution that changed Kansas City, black baseball and the trajectory of America’s Civil Rights movement.

FOX4 News is celebrating the history and spirit of the Negro Leagues, with stories that share insight about the characters of the day and their lasting legacy in the form of a nationally-known museum.

We’re also looking ahead at efforts to safeguard the future of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for the next 100 years and beyond.

