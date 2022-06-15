KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City metro has been under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service for a couple days and these high temperatures could cause various heat-related illnesses.

A common heat-related illness is heat exhaustion, which can quickly lead to a deadly heat stroke if not taken care of.

Temperatures this week are expected to be in the upper 90s, with humidity rising as well. An important tip to take care of your body during these high temperatures is to avoid dehydration by remembering to drink lots of water, especially if you are outdoors for long periods of time.

The Jackson County Health Department says if you start having heat exhaustion symptoms to stop what you’re doing, rest in a cool place and rehydrate.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating and thirst. Some intense symptoms can include confusion and becoming unconscious which could indicate heat stroke.

In this case you need to act fast by getting out of the heat and potentially call 911.

Avoiding vigorous activity outdoors is one way to minimize your chances of these heat illnesses, according to doctors.

The intense sun can also bring heat cramps, sunburns and heat rashes. Warning signs for these include muscle pain or spasms along with intense sweating, red and warm skin or clusters of painful blisters.

