High rate of crashes reported as snow affects roadways around KC metro

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a high rate of crashes as a storm system brings in the first measurable snowfall of the season for eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

Troop A, which covers several counties around the Kansas City metro, reported 15 crashes within 45 minutes at 7:50 a.m. The troop reported most were slide-offs and minor crashes.

“Roadway conditions are SLICK!” The troop stated on Twitter. “Please SLOW down & BE SAFE!”

🚨Troopers w/in the Troop A region are responding to several slide offs & minor crashes. 15 TOTAL incidents w/in the past 45 mins!

🚨Roadway conditions are SLICK!



✅Please SLOW down & BE SAFE!

✅BUCKLE UP! pic.twitter.com/lgcd4Q321r — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) October 26, 2020

Kansas City Scout cameras showed multiple crashes across the region around 8 a.m. In Kansas City, Kansas, there was a two-vehicle collision at I-70 westbound at I-435 and I-70 westbound at 78th Street. Down in Lenexa, there was a crash on K-10 eastbound at Woodland Road, and there was another on I-435 northbound at K-10. Other crashes were reported near downtown KCK and KCMO, near KCI airport and in south Kansas City.

FOX4 took to the roads to determine conditions first-hand. Bridges and overpasses across the metro accumulated light snow cover, and other areas stayed wet in freezing temperatures. Our crews noticed many drivers still driving at high rates of speed, despite the weather.

Road treatment crews are out and about. However, plenty of streets remain slick.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect, scheduled until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oct. 27. Most of the metro is expected to see snow. Southern counties are expected to see rain and wintry mix.

Temperatures will remain around freezing all day. Wind chills make it feel like low 20s.