High-speed chase prompted by child kidnapping ends in Miami County, KS

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — A driver who had a young child in the backseat led multiple police officers on a high-speed chase Thursday morning beginning in Kansas City, Kansas and ending in Miami County.

Marze Thomas Jr.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells FOX4 this started in the area of 1800 N. 26th St., when a woman took a car with a 2-year-old boy.

Family members tell FOX4, the child’s name is Marze Thomas Jr. and that the woman is not related to the family.

Kansas Highway Patrol ended the pursuit at 247th Street and US 69 Highway. The child was unharmed and the suspect is in custody.

