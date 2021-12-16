High winds during severe storms cause major damage to homes across Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High winds and storms ravaged homes across the metro Wednesday. One woman in Kansas City, Missouri is dealing with a tree in her kitchen.

“Wet because it rained,” Cheryl Harris said. “We had puddles all over the floor.”

Harris stood in her kitchen bundled up in a blanket.

“I just want the heat back on because I’m cold,” Harris said.

Cold because the power’s out, heat’s off and she has new skylight, one she did not request.

“I looked up, you could see the stars and the moon,” Harris said.

She got home from work Wednesday night to find a tree crushing the ceiling in several rooms.

The worst destruction was where she cooks.

“Then, I turn the corner towards the microwave, and then I saw my wonderful tree,” Harris said.

And it’s not a Christmas tree.

She inherited the house after her father passed away, that’s why the damage hits home.

“I just want it fixed,” Harris said. “I want it back the way it was because it was my parents’ house, and I grew up here. And it was almost destroyed.”

In Independence, the storm ripped of a shutter on a home, toppled over a neighbor’s shed and, took out the side of Phyllis Zuidervaart’s sunroom.

“It made my stomach turn to see the neighbors,” Zuidervaart said, “and I thought it was just kind of scary.”

This used to be a place where her family nejoyed the best of both worlds.

Now, it’s missing a wall.

“All of a sudden, I heard something sweet through and heard a crash,” Zuidervaart said.

She heard the plastic rip.

Then, the more than 60 mph wind gusts took out wood beams and lacerated the screen.

Zuidervaart said the repairs will cost hundreds.

Meanwhile, Harris is looking at thousands of dollars in damages.

“Where I go from here, I have no idea,” Harris said. “Its just one day at a time.”