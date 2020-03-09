High winds fuel duplex fire in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. – Just after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon firefighters were called to a duplex fire near 148th and Robinson.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reported smoke and fire coming from the two-story duplex and flames on the wall of an adjacent duplex.

Fire crews began working on the exterior and attic of one duplex and the exterior of another. Due to the high winds and the expanding fire a second alarm was called for more crews to battle the fire.

They quickly brought the exterior fires, which included spreading mulch fires under control. The high winds also made the attic fire difficult to get under control requiring about 30 minutes to extinguish.

The duplex with the attic fire has significant fire and smoke damage, leaving both sides of the duplex uninhabitable. The neighboring duplex has minor exterior damage. In all eight residents are displaced by the fire.

The residents told firefighters they saw smoke blowing by their windows and went outside to find a rapidly spreading mulch fires. They tried to put the fires out, but the high winds made that impossible. They evacuated the buildings and called 911.

Investigators believe careless discard of a cigarette is to blame for the fire.