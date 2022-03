Highest-rated football recruits from Missouri over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Missouri since 2000 using 247Sports. Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#50: Trevor Trout (2018)

– College: USC

– High school: Chaminade (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #236 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9115 rating)

– Position ranking: #20 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#49: Andrew Jones (2008)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Smithville (Smithville, MO)

– National ranking: #232 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9073 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (TE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#48: Nathan Scheelhaase (2009)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Rockhurst (Kansas City, MO)

– National ranking: #228 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9075 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (DUAL)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#47: Kony Ealy (2010)

– College: Missouri

– High school: New Madrid (New Madrid, MO)

– National ranking: #212 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9156 rating)

– Position ranking: #14 (WDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#46: Travion Ford (2021)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Lutheran North (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #210 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9177 rating)

– Position ranking: #16 (Edge)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#45: Marcus Lucas (2010)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Liberty (Liberty, MO)

– National ranking: #189 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9215 rating)

– Position ranking: #25 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#44: Andy Bauer (2014)

– College: Missouri

– High school: DeSmet (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #160 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9306 rating)

– Position ranking: #15 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#43: Lamark Brown (2007)

– College: Kansas State

– High school: Hazelwood West (Hazelwood, MO)

– National ranking: #149 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9266 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (ATH)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#42: Hale Hentges (2015)

– College: Alabama

– High school: Helias (Jefferson City, MO)

– National ranking: #145 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.935 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (TE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#41: Marcus Washington (2019)

– College: Texas

– High school: Trinity Catholic (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #145 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9384 rating)

– Position ranking: #24 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#40: Ronnie Wingo Jr. (2009)

– College: Arkansas

– High school: St. Louis University (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #143 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9315 rating)

– Position ranking: #15 (RB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#39: Roderick Johnson (2014)

– College: Florida State

– High school: Hazelwood Central (Florissant, MO)

– National ranking: #123 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9441 rating)

– Position ranking: #13 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#38: Nick Demien (2010)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Timberland (Wentzville, MO)

– National ranking: #120 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9436 rating)

– Position ranking: #14 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#37: Alex Ofodile (2015)

– College: Oregon

– High school: Rock Bridge (Columbia, MO)

– National ranking: #120 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9454 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#36: Gabriel Rubio (2021)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Lutheran Of St Charles County (Saint Peters, MO)

– National ranking: #116 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9474 rating)

– Position ranking: #17 (DL)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#35: Isaiah Williams (2019)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Trinity Catholic (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #116 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9479 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (ATH)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#34: Mario Goodrich (2018)

– College: Clemson

– High school: Lee’s Summit West (Lees Summit, MO)

– National ranking: #114 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9492 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (ATH)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#33: Logan Gray (2007)

– College: Georgia

– High school: Rock Bridge (Columbia, MO)

– National ranking: #107 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9435 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (DUAL)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#32: Mario Whitney (2002)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Jackson (Jackson, MO)

– National ranking: #103 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9355 rating)

– Position ranking: #11 (RB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#31: Evan Boehm (2012)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Lee’s Summit West (Lees Summit, MO)

– National ranking: #101 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9539 rating)

– Position ranking: #8 (OG)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#30: D.J. Hord (2005)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Rockhurst (Kansas City, MO)

– National ranking: #100 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.944 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#29: Brett Gallimore (2004)

– College: Michigan

– High school: Park Hill South (Riverside, MO)

– National ranking: #99 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9616 rating)

– Position ranking: #10 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#28: Drew Lock (2015)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Lee’s Summit (Lees Summit, MO)

– National ranking: #98 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9553 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (PRO)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#27: Kyle Riggs (2004)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Festus (Festus, MO)

– National ranking: #96 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9639 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#26: Mookie Cooper (2020)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: Pattonville (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #93 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9574 rating)

– Position ranking: #16 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#25: Brian Wallace (2014)

– College: Arkansas

– High school: Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #90 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9596 rating)

– Position ranking: #8 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#24: Antonio Doyle (2020)

– College: Texas A&M

– High school: Lutheran North (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #89 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9616 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (ILB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#23: Josh Freeman (2006)

– College: Kansas State

– High school: Grandview (Grandview, MO)

– National ranking: #84 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9583 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#22: Tony Temple (2004)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Rockhurst (Kansas City, MO)

– National ranking: #83 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9687 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (RB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#21: Jameson Williams (2019)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #82 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9621 rating)

– Position ranking: #13 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#20: Durron Neal (2012)

– College: Oklahoma

– High school: DeSmet (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #80 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9629 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#19: Will Paul (2003)

– College: Michigan

– High school: West (Ballwin, MO)

– National ranking: #79 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9442 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (TE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#18: Kamryn Babb (2018)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #73 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9629 rating)

– Position ranking: #13 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#17: Michael Thompson (2018)

– College: Oklahoma

– High school: Parkway North (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #72 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9638 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#16: Chase Patton (2004)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Rock Bridge (Columbia, MO)

– National ranking: #72 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9727 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (DUAL)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#15: Ezekiel Elliott (2013)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: John Burroughs School (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #69 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9711 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (APB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#14: Ronnie Perkins (2018)

– College: Oklahoma

– High school: Lutheran North (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #66 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9666 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (WDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#13: Michael Keck (2007)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Harrisonville (Harrisonville, MO)

– National ranking: #66 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9697 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#12: Aron White (2007)

– College: Georgia

– High school: Rock Bridge (Columbia, MO)

– National ranking: #63 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9713 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (TE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#11: Ondre Pipkins (2012)

– College: Michigan

– High school: Park Hill (Kansas City, MO)

– National ranking: #55 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9735 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#10: David Richard (2002)

– College: Michigan State

– High school: Hazelwood East (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #55 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9767 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (RB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#9: Jakailin Johnson (2021)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: DeSmet (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #49 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9747 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (CB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#8: Jordan Johnson (2020)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: DeSmet (Saint Louis, MO)

– National ranking: #37 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9822 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#7: Blaine Gabbert (2008)

– College: Missouri

– High school: West (Ballwin, MO)

– National ranking: #35 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9806 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#6: Dontae Manning (2020)

– College: Oregon

– High school: Raytown (Kansas City, MO)

– National ranking: #31 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9841 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (CB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#5: Sheldon Richardson (2009)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Gateway (Visalia, CA)

– National ranking: #28 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9859 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#4: Chase Abbington (2013)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Ft. Zumwalt South (Saint Peters, MO)

– National ranking: #20 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9059 rating)

– Position ranking: #23 (S)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#3: Damien Nash (2001)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Riverview Gardens (Coffeyville, KS)

– National ranking: #19 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)

– Position ranking: #14 (RB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#2: Chester Graves (2017)

– College: Ole Miss

– High school: Park Hill (Kansas City, MO)

– National ranking: #2 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9082 rating)

– Position ranking: #18 (WDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#1: Dorial Green-Beckham (2012)

– College: Missouri

– High school: Hillcrest (Springfield, MO)

– National ranking: #1 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9998 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

