Highway Patrol identifies 24-year-old FedEx driver killed after truck falls off K-7 overpass

LENEXA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the FedEx driver killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. when KHP says the driver of the truck was heading north on Kansas Highway 7 when he left the roadway to the east and rolled over the guardrail, falling onto Kansas Highway 10 on its top and then caught fire.

During the falling and collision with the ground, parts of the vehicle struck another vehicle, which was traveling westbound on K-10. That driver was not reported to have injuries.

The driver of the FedEx truck was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 24-year-old Christian L. Harris, of Liberty.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.