Highway patrol identifies 5 people killed in head-on I-70 crash, west of Topeka

MAPLE HILL, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has now identified the five people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning west of Topeka.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Maple Hill, just west of Topeka.

KHP says the driver of a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling east in the westbound lanes when they struck a 1999 Ford Econoline head-on.

The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead on scene and identified as 20-year-old Armando David Mascote, of Council Grove, Kansas. He was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The driver and three passengers in the other vehicle were also pronounced dead on scene and identified as 33-year-old Jacinto Sanchez-Diaz, 29-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez-Diaz , 18-year-old Francisco Daniel Rosa-Mejia and 19-year-old Cervando Flores, all from Topeka. According to KHP, they were not wearing seat belts.

A 37-year-old male passenger in the Econoline was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.