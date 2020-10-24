Highway Patrol identifies man killed in KC police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed during an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City.

The man has been identified as Ennice Ross Jr., 26, of Kansas City.

Master Sergeant Andy Bell told reporters that KCPD was trying to make a felony traffic stop after an officer spotted a homicide suspect in a vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. near Admiral and Tracy.

Sgt. Bell said that some people in that vehicle complied with officers’ orders and got out, but one man, identified as Ross, stayed in the vehicle, showed a handgun, and began firing at officers.

Four officers returned fire, striking him. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. The highway patrol didn’t confirm at the scene if he was the homicide suspect.

Sgt. Bell said when the Ross opened fire, he hit one of the police vehicles near officers. All of the officers involved are routine administrative leave.

