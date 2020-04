RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said a man entered the Walmart off East 350 Highway, armed with a gun.

An officer encountered the man and shots were fired, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured.

Police said the officer was off-duty at the time but was still in uniform.

The man who died as been identified as 37-year-old Willie J. Hampton, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.