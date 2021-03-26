Highway patrol IDs suspect killed in shooting that left KCPD officer injured, in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer remains hospitalized, but stable, a day after he was shot and injured at a gas station.

The Missouri Highway Patrol released the update Friday morning. The patrol also identified the suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Malcolm D. Johnson of Kansas City, Mo.

Regarding the @kcpolice officer involved shooting yesterday, the officer remains at a hospital & is in stable condition.



The deceased has been identified as Malcolm D. Johnson, 31 y/o, b/m, KCMO.



The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said KCPD and an impact unit were searching for Johnson, who was wanted in an active aggravated assault investigation.

Officers found him inside a BP gas station. A fight broke out when officers attempted to arrest Johnson inside the gas station. At some point, Johnson was able to get his own gun and shot the officer in the leg. The officer returned fire. Johnson died from his injuries.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared his thoughts about the injured officer Friday morning.

“I do want to continue to express my thoughts with our officer who was injured yesterday and shot. Our condolences to everyone yesterday impacted by that situation. I did visit the hospital yesterday, talked with his wife, she appears to be in good spirits. Their family is in as good of spirits as one might expect,” Lucas said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

