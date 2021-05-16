Highway patrol investigating after armed man confronting officers shot in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after an armed man who confronted officers with the Grandview Police Department was shot.

The incident was reported at Meadowmere Park off Byars Road around at 6:45 Sunday morning.

The Grandview Police Department received a 911 call of an apparent suicidal man who was armed with a handgun and wanted to confront officers at a local park.

Officers arrived at Meadowmere Park and observed the man from a distance.

The highway patrol said the man suddenly aggressively approached officers with a handgun. The officers were challenged and threatened by the subject. The officers then fired their weapon, striking the subject.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

The identity and age of the male subject is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

