GARDNER, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a small plane crashed Tuesday night in Gardner, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near W. 171st Terrace and S. Osage Street, just west of Gardner-Edgerton High School.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 there was one patient who refused treatment on scene.

The plane is reported to have minor damage.

KHP is continuing to investigate the crash.