Highway patrol investigating after suspect in Kansas City double homicide shot and killed by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate after a man wanted for the murder of two teenage brothers was shot and killed by Kansas City Police Saturday evening.

The double homicide is believed to have been a domestic situation, according to KCPD.

Officers responded Friday night to the sound of shots being fired in the area of 8th and Olive.

When officers arrived on scene they located two teenage victims shot and deceased just outside of their apartment.

The victims have been identified as 16-year-old Abdulwahid Abdulaziz and 14-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz.

Initial investigation indicates that there was a domestic situation that led to the shooting. Both victims are said to have just left late night Ramadan services.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City Police located the suspect, 25-year-old Hanad A. Abdiaziz, near Missouri Avenue and Maple Boulevard.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he presented a short barreled rifle, according to the highway patrol. An officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect.

KCPD officers immediately performed life saving measures and the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

KCPD is investigating the homicide of the two brothers and the highway patrol is investigating the shooting involving the suspect.

