OAK GROVE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a reported road rage shooting Wednesday afternoon that has left one man dead.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on Interstate 70 in Oak Grove, Missouri.

MSHP Sgt. Andy Bell said they were asked to respond to I-70 near the Oak Grove exit.

When troopers got to the scene, they found a victim, who had been shot, had driven to a gas station. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is causing traffic to back up as MSHP works the scene. The eastbound I-70 exit to Oak Grove is closed at this time.

A witness reported that the driver of a white car fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was spotted in Sweet Springs where the suspect then fled on foot. The are continuing to track the suspect at this time.

