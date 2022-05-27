KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting Friday night involving an officer with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

KCPD officers were following up on a report just before 8 p.m. from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department on an alleged armed car jacking that had occurred.

Officers with KCPD spotted the suspect vehicle with two people inside at a Family Dollar parking lot near E. 6th Street and Prospect Avenue.

A male suspect fled the scene on foot and a female got out of the vehicle from the passenger seat. A handgun was located and two officers discharged their firearms.

The female suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The male suspect was uninjured but taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

The investigation is ongoing.

No officers were injured in the incident and there is no threat to the public.