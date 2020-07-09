Highway Patrol issues AMBER Alert for kids from southwestern Missouri

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for Genesis Padron, 8, and Samuel Padron, 4, reportedly taken by non-custodial parent Hilda Melendez.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol needs the public to be looking out for two kids abducted by their non-custodial mother on Thursday. The patrol issued an AMBER Alert for Genesis Padron, 8, and Samuel Padron, 4, who were taken just before 9 a.m.

The patrol says the kids were taken by non-custodial mother Hilda Melendez in Southwest City, who assaulted the woman watching the kids and drove away in a red Ford Flex with MO license plate: RA1 J1L.

They may be headed south toward Mexico, and the suspect’s mom, Betty, may be with them. The children are in danger according to recent statements the suspect made.

No description is currently available for the kids. Melendez is 35 years old and stands 5’3,” weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

You should call 911 or the McDonald County sheriff at (417) 223-4318 if you’ve seen them.