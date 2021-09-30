Highway patrol looking for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is trying to identify the suspect(s) in a fatal hit-an-run just after midnight on Thursday.

According to police, at about 12:34 a.m., two women parked their motorcycles facing each other under the Blue Ridge overpass on Truman Road to take pictures of their bikes.

As the two women stepped east of the overpass, a white passenger vehicle traveling westbound on Truman Road struck one of the women, killing her.

The car stopped, but then fled the scene, possibly turning right or left on Stark Avenue.

Highway patrol has not been able to identify the vehicle or the driver at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest or charges being filed.