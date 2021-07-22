Highway patrol looking for vehicle that intentionally struck another in Platte County

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for a vehicle that intentionally struck another vehicle and injured the driver in Platte County.

We need help finding a vehicle involved in a crash on I-29 in Platte City yesterday around 4:45pm. Vehicle is a newer model Chev Silverado 1500, either dark gray or black, & will have damage to the left front of the the vehicle. Contact us @ 816.622.0800! #MSHP — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 22, 2021

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on I-29 in Platte City, Missouri, near the 6.6 mile marker.

According to troopers, a newer model dark colored Chevrolet Silverado 1500 intentionally struck a 2017 Ford that then traveled off the roadway and flipped over.

The Silverado has light damage to the left-front side of the vehicle.

The Ford was totaled and the 20-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries and was transferred to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call highway patrol at 816-622-0800.