Highway patrol looking for witness in fatal crash in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Turnpike Authority are searching for a witness in a fatal crash that killed a woman on I-70.

Troopers are looking for the driver of a faded black Chevrolet S-10 that was stopped on the right shoulder of I-70, just east of the Turner Diagonal who was talking to the woman, identified as Ashley Grace Olivo, 30, before she was struck and killed.

Olivo was hit by a 2016 BMW and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were not injured.

Anyone who knows the driver or sees them or the vehicle is asked to call Master Trooper Mike Gruber at 316-652-2611.