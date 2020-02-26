Highway patrol looking for witnesses in deadly US 56 crash that killed Overland Park woman

EDGERTON, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses or anyone who assisted with a deadly two-vehicle crash earlier this week on U.S. Highway 56 in Douglas County.
The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near the U.S. 56 and K-33 junction, east of Edgerton.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 25-year-old Deeva Sharma, of Overland Park. The other driver, a 26-year-old man from Paola, was reported to not have any injuries.
KHP is asking witnesses to call Lt. Dennis Shoemaker at 785-296-6800 if they have any information.