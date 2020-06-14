Highway patrol says armed woman who threatened deputy shot and killed in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating an overnight deputy-involved shooting in Sedalia that left one woman dead.

The highway patrol said the incident took place during a traffic stop by a Pettis County deputy near U.S. 50 and Winchester Drive.

Preliminary reports say the woman that was stopped refused to identify herself, stated she was armed and verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.

The driver sustained a gunshot wound from the deputy and was confirmed dead a short time later. The highway patrol has not released her identify at this time only saying she was a white female from Sedalia.

The deputy was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.