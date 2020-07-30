Highway patrol says investigation complete in deputy involved shooting of Sedalia woman

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the investigation into the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer by a Pettis County sheriff’s deputy is complete and the case is being delivered to the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

The highway patrol reports that on Saturday, June 13, around 10 p.m. a deputy with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near U.S. Highway 50 and Winchester Drive.

Preliminary reports said Fizer was stopped and refused to identify herself, stating she was armed and verbally threatened to shoot the deputy. The incident escalated and the deputy shot Fizer who was pronouced dead at the scene.

According to family, Fizer worked overnights at a gas station on the edge of Sedalia. Her father, John Fizer, told FOX4 that for nearly a day he didn’t even know who shot her.

Her death has led to several protests in Sedalia with the community asking for accountability by law enforcement.

The deputy that shot and killed Hannah Fizer said she threatened to shoot him, but investigators never found a gun.

Body cameras could of helped clear up more on what happened that night but the sheriff’s office that once had the equipment no longer does.

According to Pettis County Sherrif Kevin Bond, just a verbal threat does not justify the use of deadly force.

According to a search warrant filed in the case, the shooting was caught on camera. According to the deputy, Fizer said she was recording the traffic stop on her cell phone.

Five spent shell casings were recovered from the scene and a cell phone was taken for investigation from the passenger side floor board of Fizer ‘s vehicle, according to court documents.

The cell phone was sent to the state’s digital forensic center in Jefferson City for examination.

The entire incident was also captured on surveillance video from a nearby restaurant’s security camera.

The recording appears to show the deputy making contact with Fizer before drawing a weapon and shooting into her vehicle. Fizer can be seen moving inside the vehicle before the shooting, according to the search warrant.

Fizer’s friends and family have long doubted that she would have been a threat and have called for justice in her killing.

Her autopsy is being conducted in Columbia, Missouri. The coroner said results won’t be back for months.

The highway patrol said the investigation was done by their Division of Drug & Crime Control.

FOX4 will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as new information becomes available.