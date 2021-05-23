Highway patrol says pedestrian killed following hit-and-run crash on I-70 near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning near Columbia.

The highway patrol reported the incident around 8:30 a.m. at the 121 mile marker on Interstate 70, just west of Columbia.

The driver of the vehicle involved left the scene, according to the highway patrol.

The name of the victim has not been identified.

No description of the driver or vehicle involved has been given at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

