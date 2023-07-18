NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday will mark one year since North Kansas City, Missouri Officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Mayor Bryant DeLong said to honor Officer Vasquez’s legacy, Highway 210 from Diamond Parkway to Chouteau Trafficway will be dedicated as the “Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway.”

“I ask that the community continue to keep the Vasquez family and our first responders in your thoughts,” DeLong said.

Last week, it was announced the trial date for the suspect, Joshua Rocha, won’t begin until Sept. 29, 2025.

Rocha is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Clay County in the death of Officer Daniel Vasquez. Rocha entered a not guilty plea to the charges in September 2022.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced in March he plans to seek the death penalty.

Vasquez died July 19, 2022 after prosecutors said Rocha shot him during a traffic stop. Investigators said Vasquez stopped Rocha’s car because of an expired temporary tag.

Video from Vasquez’s dash camera showed Rocha opening the door of his car and immediately shooting at Vasquez, court records say. Rocha then got out of the car and shot Vasquez two more times after the officer fell to the street.

Rocha drove from the scene but officers later took him into custody.

A judge previously ruled the case will be tried in Clay County, but they will bring in a jury from the St. Louis area.

Rocha’s next court hearing is set for Sept. 12.