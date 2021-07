KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old passenger was ejected from a vehicle and received critical injuries overnight on James A. Reed Road.

According to KCPD, at about 1:20 a.m., a white Toyota Corolla was “hill jumping” when the driver lost control going over a large hill and the vehicle overturned.

The 15-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt when they were ejected.

The driver, 16, received non-life threatening injures and a 19-year-old passenger had minor injuries.