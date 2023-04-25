KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hillman announced Tuesday that it has opened a new distribution hub in Belton, investing $3 million.

The company’s facility, relocated from California, is approximately 305,000 square feet and began fulfilling shipments in early April, according to the organization.

“We’re proud that a leading company like Hillman has recognized Missouri as an ideal location for business,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Our state’s advantages, including its strategic location, strong infrastructure, and low business costs, continue to attract investments from innovative companies. We look forward to Hillman’s success as it grows and creates jobs in the Kansas City area.”

For the expansion, Hillman will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Those who are interested in career opportunities at Hillman’s Belton location can learn more at the Hillman group career site.

“We’re excited for this significant investment from Hillman, which will benefit Kansas City and our state,” Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development Maggie Kost said. “Missouri is already home to a growing number of employers in manufacturing, distribution, and other related industries. Hillman is a welcome addition that will provide more opportunities for Missourians.”