PAOLA, Kan. — The Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a drowning Sunday at Hillsdale Lake.

Deputies along with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Miami County EMS responded just before 2 p.m. Sunday to a medical call on someone that was unresponsive at the small watercraft ramp next to the marina.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht, of Lane, Kansas, had docked a jet ski at the small watercraft dock while the owner of the jet ski parked the vehicle and trailer. They had just unloaded the jet ski off the trailer into the water and when the owner returned to the dock he was unable to locate the victim.

Giesbrecht was found a short time later by another jet ski driver nearby face down in the water without a life preserve on. The water was shallow in the area, approximately five feet deep, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to shore where bystanders attempted life saving measures. He was taken by emergency crews to Olathe Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An underlying medical condition may have contributed to the victim’s death and no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

