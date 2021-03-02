Hints that Arrowhead will become a mass COVID-19 vaccination site later this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson hinted that Arrowhead may become a COVID-19 mass vaccination site later this month.

The governor broke the news while visiting the Kansas City metro Tuesday morning.

“We may come to Arrowhead and do to bring our National Guard units there. We can do nearly 6,000 doses in a day. Well, that’s not possible to do that in other areas of the state, so we know we’ll be able to do those things.”

Parson said the site will likely administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In February, Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan says the team was in negotiations to use the stadium as a mass vaccination site.

“There are a lot of pieces to that puzzle, and we’ve been in discussion with all the pieces. In every discussion we’ve been very proactive and say, ‘We’re here. We’re ready. Let’s be prepared to take advantage of it when we can,’” Donovan told reporters in an interview on Feb. 2.

He acknowledged that it would take a lot of logistical support from health officials to make it happen. That’s something the city has also acknowledged. It was concerned about how to get so many people to Arrowhead because the stadium doesn’t have direct access to mass transit.