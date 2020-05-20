‘His incredible kindness & generosity’: Family, friends gather to say goodbye to Little Richard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Wednesday, dozens of people gathered to say their final goodbye to Richard Penniman, better known to the public as Little Richard.

Penniman was laid to rest at Oakwood Memorial Gardens. The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer died earlier this month at 87 years old.

Family members were joined by band mates and lifelong friends of Richard Penniman for a small graveside ceremony.

You can watch the entire graveside service, unedited, in the video player below.

Little Richard’s family didn’t want to speak to reporters, but they asked a spokesperson to read a statement about how they hope people will remember him.