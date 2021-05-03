‘His legacy lives on’: Community dedicates memorial to Overland Park officer killed in line of duty

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s been one year since Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher was shot and killed after stopping a hit-and-run suspect.

To mark the day, Overland Park Police, the Mosher family and community members gathered at West 123rd and Mackey Street to dedicate a memorial in his honor.

A blue light shines brightly over the spot where Mosher was shot and killed. It glows over a plaque beneath it that memorializes a father, husband, son, brother, police officer and a hero.

“Obviously this is going to be a permanent memorial, but for me and my family it doesn’t change anything because the spot was always going to be permanent in our hearts,” said Mosher’s 13-year-old daughter Tyler Mosher.

The teenager, who is wise beyond her years, said her dad’s memory is not one to mourn but something much more powerful.

“Today means celebration,” Tyler said. “Today means a community coming together to celebrate a man who did miracles for this community in his service.”

It’s been a great year of losses for the Mosher family. Support and forgiveness have carried them through.

“I know Mike and my wife Shelly, who passed away two months ago, are looking down on us very humbled for the outpouring of the community,” Mosher’s dad, Scott Mosher, said.

From little things to extraordinary acts of kindness that Scott Mosher calls glimpsed from heaven.

“I have people come up to me and say, ‘You know I didn’t know your son, but I’m thankful for what he did,'” Mosher said.

One happened Saturday, as Mosher was sitting at his son’s grave. Several police officers stopped by to pay respects and then a couple walked up.

“They said, ‘We didn’t know him. We live in the neighborhood and we just knew that it was his birthday on Facebook today and we wanted to come pay our respects for what he has done for our community,'” Mosher recalled. “I knew that Mike was up there and he was watching and I knew how it made him feel.”

A fitting tribute to one man who made a big difference and will always be remembered for his service and sacrifice.

“His legacy lives on our memories and what greater calling could someone have been to be etched in your memory forever,” Mosher said of his son.

Just a couple of hours before the dedication, the Kansas House of Representatives voted to designate May 3 as Officer Mike Mosher Day. Another well-deserved honor for a man who gave his life protecting his community.

