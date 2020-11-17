‘Historic achievement’: Local clinical research company assisted with promising Moderna COVID-19 trial

LENEXA, Kan. — A week after Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine trial results, biotech company Moderna Therapeutics says it has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine that is 94.5% effective in preventing disease. Part of those trials was done here in the metro.

“It certainly has been a thrill,” said Dr. Carlos Fierro, Principal Investigators at Johnson County Clin-Trials.

His is one of the clinical research companies that participate in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial, which he calls an historic achievement with positive results for he, his team and the public.

“It feels good to have been able to contribute to this effort that, in my opinion, is going to save countless lives,” Fierro said.

30,000 people were tested as part of the Moderna vaccine trial. Half of the volunteers received two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart, the other half received a placebo.

Moderna vaccine volunteer Matthew Leisman and his 84-year-old father, who live together, both volunteered for the trial. They received their shots in August and September.

“After the second shot, he had a red ball on his arm that I didn’t get on mine,” the younger Leisman said. “So originally, I thought maybe it was just because of an age difference.”

Leisman began showing symptoms of COVID-19 November 7 and tested positive for the virus. His father remains symptom free.

“So at that point, I realized that I more than likely got the placebo, not the vaccine,” Leisman said.

Fierro said volunteers nor clinical researchers know who got what at this point, but the Leismans are being monitored and their outcomes will contribute to the final results of the vaccine trial.

Finding a vaccine has been what Fierro calls a massive effort from the highest levels of government all the way down to everyday citizens. He considers volunteers heroes.

“There’s still vaccine efforts out there,” Fierro said. “When you participate in a clinical trial, you’re doing a tremendous service to our community, the society, and you really are contributing to that research. Ultimately, that means you’re contributing to saving lives.”

Fierro said the Moderna trial has been solid, yielded high-quality data and he believes the vaccine is safe.

Moderna is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval. If granted, the vaccine could be ready for distribution be the end of December.