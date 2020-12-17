Historic antebellum mansion, built in 1850s, goes up for sale in Lafayette County

LEXINGTON, Mo. — It’s been deemed the most in-tact, unmodified antebellum mansion in the Midwest. And now the 1850s 26-room, nearly 13,000-square-foot home is for sale.

Linwood Lawn is set on a 10-acre farm on a hillside where you can see all the way to the Missouri River. But the home was the first west of the Mississippi River to have many amenities we all enjoy today.

Don Borgman loves showing people around the property. He’s owned Linwood Lawn for 15 years and runs it as a bed and breakfast and event space.

It was originally owned by a banker named William Limerick in 1857, who spared no expense in its construction. Chandeliers feature mythological and historic figures ranging from Diana, Goddess of the Hunt to William Shakespeare.

“If there was technology available when this house was built, it was incorporated into the premises,” Borgman said.

That technology coupled with a modern circular floor plan, unusual storage space for its time, and sturdy construction with 3-6 foot width basement walls allowed owners to make hardly any changes in 160 years.

“This is the first house west of the Mississippi to have hot and cold running water,” Borgman proudly pointed out in what he called the oldest bathroom in the Midwest.

Now up for sale for $1.495 million, there are five large bedrooms, a modern kitchen and five modern bathrooms. But you’ll still find many of the original fixtures, even an uninviting toilet. It’s full of surprises in just about every room.

“They are all casement windows, so you can use them as doors, which is quite handy,” Borgman demonstrated.

Each unusual feature in this home on the U.S. Register of Historic Places comes with a story. Those windows were designed so women could exit horse and carriages without having to get their hoop skirts dirty.

“When you purchase this home, you purchase a piece of history. There isn’t anything like this that can be built like this now,” said Holly Michael, the home’s realtor.

Of all the ornate features, like plaster molding bound with horse hair and Italian carved fireplace mantels, Borgman’s favorite isn’t housed in any of the 26 rooms or the brick basement.

“The number one feature of this house is its tranquility, the peace and calm here,” Borgman said.

But as the sun sets on his time owning Linwood Lawn, he may not go far.

“I’ll probably volunteer for the next owner. I’ll do tours for free,” he chuckled.