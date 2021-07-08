Historic Big Boy locomotive returning to parts of Kansas City metro in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 is making its way across the country next month and will be stopping temporarily at locations across the Kansas City metro.

This is the first tour since the locomotive was restored for 2019’s “Great Race” tours celebrating the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The multi-year restoration took place at Union Pacific’s steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, following a retirement that spanned six decades.

No. 4014 will leave the Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, August 5, making brief whistle-stops in communities across Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy. The other seven can be found on display in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Denver, Colorado; Frisco, Texas; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and St. Louis, Missouri.

The locomotive will be in Lawrence on Monday, Aug. 9, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Then it will be in Edwardsville from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. No. 4014 will then stop at Union Station in Kansas City at 7 p.m. and will be available for viewing all day Tuesday, Aug. 10. The locomotive will then depart Union Station at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 and will arrive in Paola at 11:15 a.m. until noon.

Monday, August 9 Lawrence, Kan. 402 N. 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 3:30 p.m.

4:15 p.m. Edwardsville, Kan. S. 4th Street & Pacific St. Arrival

Depart 5:15 p.m.

5:45 p.m. Kansas City, Mo. 30 W. Pershing Rd. Arrival 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 10 Kansas City, Mo. Union Station Viewing Only Wednesday, August 11 Kansas City, Mo. 30 W. Pershing Rd. Depart 8:00 .m. Paola, Kan. W. Peoria Street Crossing, near S. 4th Street Arrival

Depart 11:15 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

At the end of August, No. 4014 will arrive at several locations in the FOX4 viewing area as it makes its way back to Wyoming.

Tuesday, August 31 Sedalia Mo. 105 W. Pacific Street Arrival

Depart 10:45 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Warrensburg, Mo. 100 S. Holden St. Arrival

Depart 12:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m. Pleasant Hill, Mo. 100 Wyoming St. Arrival

Depart 2:15 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Lees Summit, Mo. 217 SW Main St. Arrival

Depart 3:20 p.m.

3:50 p.m. Independence, Mo. 600 S. Grand Ave. Arrival

Depart 4:20 p.m.

4:50 p.m. Kansas City, Mo. Union Station Arrival 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 1 Kansas City, Mo. Union Station Viewing Only Thursday, September 2

Kansas City, Mo. Union Station Depart 8:00 a.m. Lawrence, Kan. 402 N. 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 10:00 a.m.

10:20 a.m.