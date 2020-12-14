Sauer Castle, historic KCK home built in 1871, boarded up

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Workers spent Monday boarding up a historic home in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anton Sauer built his home known as Sauer Castle on Shawnee Drive in 1871.

The current owner has been trying to fix the place up, and he’s not happy about the latest developments.

“This came out of the blue,” owner Carl Lopp said. “They’re damaging the castle. They’re boarding up rooms with original woodwork. They’re boring holes. This is a national historic landmark, and they’re boring holes into this landmark property.”

The workers boarding up the house had a court order to do so. The owner said he wasn’t given a specific reason.