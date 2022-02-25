KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has long had pockets of homelessness, and right now, one of those areas is the Historic Northeast.

“They don’t have borders. They wander up and around and in and out of yards like there’s nothing there. That’s just got to stop,” said Historic Northeast homeowner Michael Bushnell.

Bushnell is among the many Historic Northeast residents demanding 4th District Councilman Eric Bunch take action against the campers flooding the area backyards, park lands and violent crime.

Bushnell witnessed the aftermath of a machete attack between two area homeless that ended on his neighbor’s porch.

He said this is beyond a public health and safety hazard.

“The camp that’s right here on Chestnut has been here since last November, dozens of calls have gone in through the city’s 311 action center and there doesn’t seem to be any response,” said Bushnell. “Eric Bunch, the councilman? I don’t think he could find us on a map. I really don’t.”

Where some constituents believe one councilmember is falling short, others are stepping up.

Third District Councilmember Melissa Robinson introduced a resolution in hopes to use city-owned Old Municipal Farmland to build the long-discussed tiny palette homes for homeless.

The land, located near the stadiums is more than 400 acres with limited residential impact.

“They are going to be looking at the feasibility of putting the palette shelters there, making sure there is transportation, making sure there are social services on sight, sanitary,” Robinson said. “The challenge was, finding the right location. The challenge was finding somewhere where it doesn’t impact the fabric of the neighborhoods that are currently here.”

Robinson has taken a fierce effort in tackling Kansas City’s homeless crisis, primarily in her district, calling it “unacceptable.”

She’s praised the Lotus House project, a former hotel turned into a shelter that provides wrap around services.

But the concern remains, especially in the Historic Northeast, on the people who do not want help.

The hope is the palette homes proposal will be the solution.

“There’s a whole lot of help and in the city’s defense, they’ve marshaled all kinds of help, to try to help the homeless. I have nothing against that. All the resources thrown at people who don’t want it and want to live off the grid is not going to solve the problem,” Bushnell said. “I just think it’s a reasonable option that deserves some pretty serious discussion. It’s a win, win for everybody.”

Tiny palette homes for homeless are part of the three-part plan to address and drastically reduce Kansas City homeless by the year 2027.

The biggest hurdle has been finding a location.

There are an estimated 3,000 homeless people living in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bunch did not respond to FOX4’s request for comment.