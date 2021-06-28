Historic Sauer Castle continues fall into disrepair, upsetting neighbors, historians

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Neighbors near a Kansas City, Kansas historic landmark say they’ve had enough.

This weekend, the Sauer Castle suffered more damage from recent weather and history suggests the castle’s owner won’t repair the broken pieces.

Wyandotte County historians, including Diane Euston, are angry about the condition of the 150-year-old structure. Neighbors noticed the front porch had partially caved in this weekend.

Euston said she’s watched for years as the castle, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, has fallen into disrepair.

“The reason the castle is in the condition that it is, the reason that front porch collapsed, has nothing to do with a supposed lightning strike,” Euston said. “It’s because of the negligence of the owner, Carl Lopp.

Lopp has owned the old castle since 1988. His family built the landmark but neighbors complain he’s let the wood fixtures and brickwork go. As well as features on the property. Workers from the Unified Government’s code enforcements division boarded up the castle last year.

“We need the city to act and finally do something about this,” Euston said. “It’s a national landmark and it needs to be restored and it’s not in the right hands right now.”

Wyandotte County leaders have cited Lopp numerous times in the past five years and he’s been cited five times this year alone. Lopp told FOX4 he’s never been cited for violations here and that the castle has passed inspections.

“Our codes records of the property are extensive, starting in the 2000s,” said Wyandotte County Assistant Administrator Melissa Sieben.

Sieben said the county has conducted a study of how to stabilize the deteriorating property.

“We’ve had open cases on building code cases on this property for the past five years,” Sieben said. “The owner had not resolved any of those satisfactorily for the Unified Governmetn, so we continue to cite the owner and we continue to assess them.”

Neighbors such as Sharon Baldwin are anxious to see the castle cleaned up.

“He either needs to take care of it or get rid of it,” Baldwin said. “It’s going to fall down. I’m not even sure if they can do anything to it now. He’s let it go for so long.”

Lopp refuses to budge and thereby there’s no end in sight to this hassle over a castle.