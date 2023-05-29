KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Neighbors in one Wyandotte County area believe the news they’ve awaited has arrived.

Historic Sauer Castle, with its roots that date back to the 1800’s, has a new owner, according to a Facebook account for the castle, which sits on Shawnee Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors hope this represents a turnaround for the castle, and their neighborhood, too.

The family of Johnson County construction executive Mike Heitmann is now in charge at Sauer Castle, according to a post on the Sauer Castle Admin Facebook page. They’re now working to rehab the old structure, which shows visible wear and tear from years of neglect. Signs of new work are visible, including new construction fencing and supports that have been added to Sauer Castle’s tower.

The Heitmanns’ Facebook post includes this excerpt: “Ultimately, we want it to be an asset for the neighborhood and the community. The history of the castle and the Sauer family is truly amazing, and we want it to be told to many generations.”

Sauer Castle is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The Heitmann Family indicates only small tasks can be accomplished around the castle until state historians sign off. After approval is received, a lengthy refurbishing will take several years, according to the Heitmanns’ post on Facebook. The post said the Heitmann family has rehabbed three other historic homes.

Fines from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County totaled into the tens of thousands. In March, he told FOX4 News he’d entered into an LLC with Heitmann.

“It’s been getting everyone’s property value down. We used to have that. Now that it’s all taken care of, it’s going to be great now. He’s moving right along,” Donald Cox, a neighbor, said.

“I’d just open it up for people to go in and take a look around. Make it a little museum of them,” Chris White, who also lives near Sauer Caste, said. FOX4 News spoke with Lopp on Monday. He said he was out of town, and he was unaware of the Facebook post, and that the Heitmanns are presenting themselves as the castle’s new owners