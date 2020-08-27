History-making hurricane: Laura joins an infamous list of intense storms

CAMERON, La. — When Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, it joined a very short list of some of the worst storms to ever hit the united states, WKRG reported.

Laura is only one of 10 storms on record to make landfall with winds of over 150 miles per hour. The last was Michael that wiped parts of the Florida panhandle away.

Laura’s Category 4 landfall came at 1 a.m. near Cameron, Louisiana. Hours later, the storm was still a Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. They said the storm surge could reach 15-20 feet in Port Arthur, Texas, and a stretch of Louisiana including Lake Charles.

LATEST HEADLINES: