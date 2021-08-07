Hit and run crash critically injures 16-year-old girl

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – Just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning Leavenworth Police were called about a traffic crash at the intersection of 4th and Kickapoo.

Officers and medics found a 16-year-old girl suffering from critical, life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation discovered that she was riding a bicycle, northbound, on 4th Street and was hit, from behind by a driver who left the scene.

The girl was taken to Kansas University Medical Center in very critical condition.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a silver SUV. Investigators were able to further identify the suspect vehicle as a silver 2015-2017 Subaru Outback, likely having significant front-end damage.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle and driver. Please call 911 if you see the vehicle. You may also call 913-682-CLUE if you have any information about this case.