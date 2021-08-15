Hit-and-run leaves two officers injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City police officers were injured when after another vehicle struck the police vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to police, two officers were driving northbound on Cleveland Avenue at about 1:00 a.m. when an eastbound Chrysler sedan ran a red light on Truman Road and struck the police vehicle.

The sedan fled the scene and was located abandoned at Truman Road and Norton Avenue.

The police officers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.