KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 1:50 p.m. Monday, Officers responded to a hit and run injury accident near 34th and Prospect.

A black SUV was traveling westbound on 34th when it struck someone driving a red scooter that was traveling southbound on propsect.

The driver of the scooter was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were then upgraded to critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you can contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will update you as more details come along.

