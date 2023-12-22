PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Northbound Interstate 435 and Missouri 45 Highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash was a hit-and-run, and the second vehicle involved left the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle got out of the car to check for damage and was hit by another car. The driver who was hit died from his injuries.

The crash is being investigated as two separate incidents: a hit-and-run crash and a fatal pedestrian crash.

The crash closed the roadways for a few hours Friday morning. The highway is now open.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.