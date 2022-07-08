KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the victim was standing in the first lane of Independence Avenue, just east of Brighton.

At about 1:23 a.m., a red sedan headed west on Independence Avenue struck the victim and did not stop.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is now in serious condition.

KCPD continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone who may have information to call the TIPS Hotline at 915-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.