Hit the road: Take a virtual drive over the new Buck O’Neil bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after the Missouri Department of Transportation released renderings of the design for the new Buck O’Neil bridge, the department lets people take a virtual ride over it.

Watch: Take a virtual tour of the new Buck O'Neil Bridge. Look for better access btw KC and the Northland, bike-ped and trail connections and much more. For complete details of the project—> https://t.co/Xi4lQR0W5z pic.twitter.com/gu0eph3AQ2 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 24, 2021

The two minute animation takes viewers along the bridge span, showing the bike lines to the side of traffic. It also points out new ramps and interchanges that will be part of the project.

Then it takes viewers under the bridge to show off green space, sidewalks and murals.

The animation transitions from day to night, to show off the lighting planed along the bridge, as well as under part of the span. Sidewalks allow people to walk over the river, even at night.

The animation gives a better feel for the entire project than the renderings that MoDOT released yesterday.

Massman-Clarkson of Kansas City will be responsible for designing and building the new bridge that carries U.S. 169 over the Missouri River. The project is expected to cost $220 million.

The renderings brought criticism from some Tuesday, including Kansas City, Missouri’s Mayor. Quinton Lucas tweeted that the bridge needed to retain as much of the look of the old bridge as possible.

MoDOT plans to schedule public input meetings in the coming months to discuss the new bridge, and the impact will have to the area.