Hitting a high note: Kansas City venues hope concerts will return this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The music stopped suddenly last March when COVID-19 restrictions forced artists and venues to cancel or postpone concerts around the world.

Plans are now underway for musicians and groups to return to the stage in front of thousands of screaming fans.

The CEO of Live Nation, Michael Rapino, told Variety he believes people could be attending concerts as soon as July. He said lots of artists are calling and asking how to have concerts in July, August, September.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert Doctor Anthony Fauci isn’t quite as optimistic. He told Rolling Stone in January that venues may not reopen until fall.

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater says it hopes to be able to open and hold its first show of the season on July 17. King & Country is expected to play that evening. Tickets are currently on sale.

The amphitheater is working with the Unified Government Public Health Department on a plan to safely reopen. The health department says it’s asked the amphitheater to submit a reopening plan. Once it does, the health department will review the plan and provide guidance on any needed adjustments.

Safety is a much different issue in arenas that would hold concerts indoors.

T-Mobile Center held several Disney on Ice Shows in February. Capacity was limited to 25%. It will also host fans for the Big 12 Tournament next week. The venue said it’s working toward welcoming larger crowds sooner than later.

“While there are no official benchmarks for the return of large scale concerts, the public will see increased activity of smaller shows with physical distance efforts in place—moving from 25% in January towards 100% capacity later this year,” Shani Tate Ross, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for T-Mobile Center, said in a statement.

She also pointed out that events are expected to be much easier to coordinate with COVID-19 vaccines that will be widely available in several months.

It’s something that’s echoed by the management team at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The arena is open to small crowds attending Fight Night, a Comets match, or a Maverick’s game, but they aren’t up to full capacity yet.

“The arena is open now, but we do not have enough capacity at this time to make concerts work financially,” Larry Hovick, the arena’s General Manager, said in a statement.

Instead, they are working with the Independence Health Department on what’s needed to increase capacity so they’re ready when the time comes.

At this point, there is no specific date of when large scale events will be held in the Kansas City area, but many people agree, they’re ready to get back to enjoying live music, as long as it’s safe.